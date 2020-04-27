Man charged in connection with Robeson County stabbing

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A Fairmont man is facing charges in connection with a stabbing that happened earlier this month in Robeson County.
According to information from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on April 18 on Pittman Loop Road in Fairmont. The victim told authorities there was a pre-arranged meeting with the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Bryan Moody.
The victim said while he was inside the Pittman Loop Road home, he was held against his will with a knife, a press release stated. He was able to escape after being stabbed and sought medical treatment, authorities said.
Moody was arrested April 24 and charged with second-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflecting serious injury, and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is also charged with resisting arrest in an unrelated case, the release stated.
He was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.