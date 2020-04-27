‘It just feels amazing’: PALM Charter student released from hospital after DUI-related crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A high school senior is back at home after spending two months in intensive care following a crash involving a suspected DUI driver.
Jacob Welsh was involved in the wreck back in February along Socastee Boulevard, while he was driving home from a youth group.
Troopers said the man who caused the crash, John Sangastiano, was driving under the influence.
Welsh was in a medically induced coma with numerous broken bones and internal injuries.
He said he doesn’t remember anything from the crash, which landed him in the hospital for several weeks on a ventilator, but through it all his friends and family continued to stand by his side.
Welsh began to show improvement, and by the beginning of April, he was able to stand up and take a few steps on his own, while also regaining verbal skills.
On Monday, Welsh finally received the news that he could go home. He was surprised by his friends and family at home.
“It just feels amazing. I have a lot of people on my side, a lot of people that make me happy,” Welsh said.
