Horry County Schools resuming meal pick-ups after two-week suspension

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Students in Horry County are able to return to their lunch pick-up locations Monday morning to receive a free meal.
The service is picking back up April 27 with the support of Operation BBQ Relief.
A spokesperson for Horry County Schools said the meal program is possible thanks to the efforts of the South Carolina Department of Education and the South Carolina National Guard.
The free grab-and-go lunch service will run Monday through Friday until May 8.
It has been almost two weeks since the Horry County Schools free lunch program was suspended after several school district employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The first case was made public on April 8. The nutrition services employee is said to have worked at Socastee Elementary School and the meal site at the school was the first to be closed as a result.
Horry County Schools officials confirmed the second case one day after on April 9. Officials said that employee worked at Conway Elementary School during the school closure. That location was not shut down, but the site and buses were disinfected.
A third employee tested positive in the school district. Leaders reported the case April 10, and it was the second case at Socastee Elementary. Officials said the employee worked at the site before it was closed down.
Finally, one employee with Horry County Schools died due to the coronavirus. School board chairman Ken Richardson made the announcement April 13. He said the employee was a bus driver for the district.
Two days later, on April 15, district leaders announced they were suspending all 13 grab-and-go meal sites and all bus meal pick-up locations for two weeks.
