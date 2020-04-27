HCPD Beach Patrol give 100+ verbal warnings to beachgoers during weekend

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Police Department’s Beach Patrol Unit was busy over the weekend making sure that beachgoers followed social distancing guidelines.
The beach patrol didn’t issue any coronavirus-related citations. But on Saturday officers gave 23 verbal warnings and on Sunday 93 warnings were given to people who needed to separate.
The uptick is because the weather improved on Sunday, so more people were out on the beach.
Per the governor’s orders, groups of three or more, unless they are from the same family, must be six feet apart. Officers are allowed to disperse groups if they believe it is a public health hazard.
Gov. Henry McMaster allowed local governments to decide whether to open public beach accesses. North Myrtle Beach and Horry County allowed for public accesses to reopen. Surfside Beach opened accesses, but beachgoers can’t remain stationary. Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island and Georgetown County public beach accesses remain closed for now.
