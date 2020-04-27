Grand Strand realtors still seeing interest from serious buyers, others refinancing mortgages

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The real estate market in the Grand Strand made changes to how they’re showing homes because of COVID-19 and they’re seeing more interest online.
For those trying to sell their home, one realtor suggests to market properly as online presence is huge. For buyers, realtors are doing more virtual tours.
Justin Thompson, a realtor with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Elliot Coastal Living, said right now they’re doing virtual tours for people to narrow down options. If they have to visit a home in person, they’re disinfecting the homes before potential buyers walk through the door.
“Have we seen showing decrease somewhat? Absolutely we have, but I will say that people that are out and looking are serious,' Thompson said. "Just the week ending on the fifth, we had 451 new listings, 478 pending transactions and 450 sales in our MLS. So the real estate market in our area, we have been very blessed. We are definitely moving right along. Real estate is still selling, listings are still going under contract, buyers are still buying.”
Just in the last week there were 333 new listings, 372 newly pending and 297 sold in the Grand Strand.
People are also using this time for refinancing their mortgage.
Korbin Causey, sales manager of Residential Mortgage Services, said right now refinancing has picked up because interest rates are historically low.
For those who are interested in buying a home, offers are being accepted pending viewing the home.
To help with social distancing, a lot more is happening online, even signing.
“In reality everything we’re doing is done through a mobile app," Causey said. “It can be done by email. All of your documents are signed electronically, all of your realtors are sending you everything electronically through email and a lot of the closings are actually becoming more and more pre-signed or done by mail,” Causey said.
Causey added that the courthouse is now allowing electronic recordings, which means they will accept documents needed for official county records through online submission rather than having to physically take them to the courthouse.
