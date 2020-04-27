FIRST ALERT: Warmer Wednesday, showers and storms return Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Increasingly warm and quiet weather will continue Wednesday ahead of a round of showers and storms early Thursday.
Tonight will be clear once again with temperatures considerably warmer than the last two nights. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s well inland and lower 60s along the beach.
After a mild start to the day Wednesday, temperatures will warm quickly with sunny skies. Afternoon readings will reach into the middle and upper 70s at the beach and into the lower 80s across the Pee Dee. Winds will turn quite breezy late in the day with gusts of 20-25 mph possible at times.
A fast moving line of showers and storms will move through the area on Thursday morning. The timing of line of downpours looks to be from 4:00 AM Thursday through 11:00 AM Thursday with most of the activity moving off shore by midday Thursday. A few heavy downpours, gusty winds and lightning are possible but the severe weather risk remains very low at this point.
After the morning showers and storms, skies will clear once again for Friday through the weekend with temperatures warming from the lower to middle 70s Thursday into the lower to middle 80s by Sunday.
