FIRST ALERT: Quiet weather until midweeks showers and storms return

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clear and quiet weather will continue Tuesday ahead of a round of showers and storms early Thursday morning.
Tonight will be clear and cool once again with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s well inland and lower 50s along the beach.
Despite the cool start to the day Tuesday, temperatures will warm quickly with sunny skies. Afternoon readings will reach into the middle and upper 70s.
Wednesday will see more sunshine that gradually gives way to increasing humidity and cloud cover by the afternoon and evening as temperatures climb into the upper 70s to near 80.
A fast moving line of showers and storms will move through the area late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. The timing of line of downpours looks to be from 12:00 AM Thursday through 5:00 AM Thursday. A few heavy downpours, gusty winds and lightning are possible but the severe weather risk is very low at this point.
After the pre-sunrise showers and storms, skies will clear once again for Thursday through the weekend with temperatures warming from the lower to middle 70s Thursday into the lower to middle 80s by Sunday.
