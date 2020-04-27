FIRST ALERT: Breezy start to the week, drier weather ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The passage of the cold front is bringing those breezy winds through the start of the work week. Just like yesterday, you'll notice the breezy conditions with wind gusts of 20-25 mph throughout the day today. The worst of the wind will be this morning as the front passes through. Expect those winds to slowly decrease this afternoon as highs climb into the lower 70s today.
We’re dry and quiet through a good chunk of the work week. Highs on Tuesday will climb into the mid 70s along the beaches and near 80 inland. Mostly sunny skies will turn partly cloudy on Wednesday ahead of our next cold front, which will bring rain chances back to the forecast. After highs reach the mid 70s to lower 80s, clouds will increase throughout Wednesday afternoon. Any rain chance Wednesday will happen well after sunset and into the overnight hours, keeping those Wednesday evening plans nice and dry.
We'll look for a cold front to bring a round of showers and storms to the region with the best chances being late Wednesday and into Thursday morning. While most models like this line of storms out of here by 9 AM Thursday, the Euro has a later arrival, keeping all the rain around for Thursday, through Thursday afternoon. This will need to be watched as it will change how we see our Thursday forecast. Obviously, if the Euro is right, our day will feature more cloud cover and rain chances. It's also important to note that the SPC has place a level one severe weather risk for our region Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Even then, the chance for severe weather with this system is very low.
