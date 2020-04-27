FIRST ALERT: Breezy start to the week, drier weather ahead

We'll look for a cold front to bring a round of showers and storms to the region with the best chances being late Wednesday and into Thursday morning. While most models like this line of storms out of here by 9 AM Thursday, the Euro has a later arrival, keeping all the rain around for Thursday, through Thursday afternoon. This will need to be watched as it will change how we see our Thursday forecast. Obviously, if the Euro is right, our day will feature more cloud cover and rain chances. It's also important to note that the SPC has place a level one severe weather risk for our region Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Even then, the chance for severe weather with this system is very low.