Two injured in Laurinburg shooting

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Police in Laurinburg are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting Sunday evening.
According to a press release from the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to U.S. 401 and West Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Police say a silver Dodge Charger and gold Nissan Rogue were next to each other at a stop light.
Officers say people inside both vehicles exchanged words, when someone in the Dodge Charger began firing at the two people inside the Nissan Rogue.
The two people inside the Nissan Rogue were an 18-year-old female and a 19-year-old male. Both were airlifted from the scene with gunshot wounds. Police say they’re in serious condition.
