Free student meal services from Horry County Schools resumes Monday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Free student meal services will resume on Monday with the support of Operation BBQ Relief, according to Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier.
Operation BBQ Relief was founded in 2011 to help the community of Joplin, Missouri, after a devastating tornado.
Since then, the organization has responded to 26 states that were impacted by natural disasters, serving over three million meals.
The venture was made possible through the efforts of the South Carolina Department of Education and the South Carolina National Guard, Bourcier said.
The free meal services will run Monday through Friday, starting April 27 until May 8.
View a complete list of the 13 pick-up locations and bus-delivery locations.
