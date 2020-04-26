FIRST ALERT: Spring-like weather continues into Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – After a great end to the weekend weather wise, sunny skies and pleasant temperatures will continue into our Monday. Highs tomorrow will be a bit cooler by a few degrees, warming into the low 70s for the Grand Strand and the middle 70s across the Pee Dee. Clear skies will continue tomorrow so expect another stunning spring day.
We’ll stay mainly dry and quiet into at least our Tuesday before we turn our focus towards Wednesday. Wednesday overnight and into Thursday morning will be providing us with our next round of showers and storms.
At this point the best chance for the shower activity will be taking place overnight, with most of Wednesday looking mainly dry. Some models point at showers lingering into parts of Thursday morning, but that will be a part of the forecast we continue to fine tune heading into this week.