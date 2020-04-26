FIRST ALERT: Breezy and warm end to the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Spring-like warmth and breezy winds will continue throughout the second half of the weekend, providing for a nice forecast for any outdoor plans today. Highs will top out in the upper 70s along the beaches and the lower 80s inland.
Higher resolution models like the chance of a stray shower but with the front passing through, it'll be hard to squeeze anything out of the air. Expect a dry day with the breezy conditions being the big story for today.
We start the new work week on a slightly cooler but seasonable note on Monday. Highs will reach the lower 70s along the beaches and the mid 70s inland. Sunshine will continue through the middle of the week with highs returning quickly to the mid 70s and lower 80s by Wednesday.
While we are warm on Wednesday, we will also be keeping an eye on our next rain chance late in the evening on Wednesday and into Thursday morning. As of now, this looks to be an overnight/early morning system with some showers and thunderstorms across the region. The Euro (shown above) has the latest arrival time and puts the line of showers and storms through the area by sunrise on Friday. Other models have the line arriving by 11 PM Wednesday night. This is something we can fine tune as we head into the week. For now, just know that all of the day Wednesday looks okay. It’s the overnight hours where we will see our next rain chance arrive.
