FIRST ALERT: Breezy and warm end to the weekend

While we are warm on Wednesday, we will also be keeping an eye on our next rain chance late in the evening on Wednesday and into Thursday morning. As of now, this looks to be an overnight/early morning system with some showers and thunderstorms across the region. The Euro (shown above) has the latest arrival time and puts the line of showers and storms through the area by sunrise on Friday. Other models have the line arriving by 11 PM Wednesday night. This is something we can fine tune as we head into the week. For now, just know that all of the day Wednesday looks okay. It’s the overnight hours where we will see our next rain chance arrive.