Deputies investigating shooting in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Deputies responded to a shooting on Joann Branch Road in Dillon late Saturday night, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.
Arnette said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation.
Authorities aren’t able to release anymore information at this time.
The incident remains under investigation by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.