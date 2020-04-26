CCU defensive star signs free agent deal with Jets

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University defense tackle Sterling Johnson has inked a free agent deal with the New York Jets, officials said.
In 2019, Johnson was named to the All-Sun Belt third-team and earned a spot on Phil Steele’s Sun Belt Conference All-Conference third-team following his final collegiate season, according to the CCU athletic department.
Johnson recorded 65 total tackles, including 24 solo stops, in 23 games. He totaled 15.5 tackles-for-loss and 6.5 sacks while adding two pass breakups and two blocked kicks.
Prior to attending CCU, Johnson spent three years at Clemson University, playing in 11 games and winning the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2016, officials said.
