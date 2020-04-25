Woman who gave birth to triplets cared for by nurse working during her honeymoon

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - It was a big surprise for a Mount Pleasant woman when she learned she was pregnant. Then another big surprise: she would be having triplets. But she was in for a third surprise: all three of her babies would be boys.
Miranda Livermore and her husband Arthur, already have three young girls, ages 10, 8 and 5. Adding three more children to the mix was not part of the plan. Even if it would have been planned, they certainly would not have picked a global pandemic as the backdrop for such an occasion.
“I think following all of the policy updates has been pretty stressful,” Livermore said. “We obviously want to keep ourselves safe and the staff safe.”
The boys were delivered on Wednesday, several weeks early but are in good condition. Livermore said despite her water breaking she still had to be tested for COVID-19.
“We had plans to do it before hand but because my water broke when I came in they did a rapid test in the negative pressure room and they had it back in an hour to tell me that I was negative,” Livermore said. If she had tested positive, she said she would have had to be quarantined from her babies for two weeks.
The boys’ names are Arthur, Russell, and Theodore. The first letter of each name makes up the father’s name, Art.
There is another twist to this story. One of the nurses taking care of Livermore is Kara Ellison. Ellison got married on Saturday via Zoom.
Ellison and her fiancé were supposed to get married in Greenville, but because of the coronavirus, they decided to change the venue to their backyard.
“I ordered a cake from a little local bakery and some flowers from a florist,” Ellison said. “We had around 200 people watch it via zoom so it was really cool and really special.”
Ellison says they do plan on having a bigger celebration at some point, but for now she is focusing on caring for new mothers at the hospital.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.