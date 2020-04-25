Robeson County school district announces virtual graduation ceremony for seniors

As the graduating Class of 2020 enters their final stretch, it is critical that we recognize the achievements of our graduates and allow them to share their celebration with classmates, family and friends. The strength, perseverance and determination our soon-to-be graduates are displaying on a daily basis is amazing. The graduating Class of 2020 deserves the best graduation experience possible, even if it looks different from what we’ve had in the past. Due to COVID-19 safety concerns and social distancing measures, we are planning to recognize and celebrate our 2020 graduates via virtual events. Please know that we are committed to holding more traditional in-person ceremonies if the opportunity permits, once the coronavirus outbreak subsides and health officials say it is safe to do so.