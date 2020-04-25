Police: Conway woman charged after two children suffer serious injuries in DUI crash

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman was arrested and charged after two children suffered serious injuries in a drunk driving crash earlier this month in Conway, according to a police report.
The crash happened in the early morning hours of April 14 in the 2400 block of 9th Avenue.
Police said the suspect, identified as Jossette Blake, 45, drove through the front lawn of a home, hit a power line, the home, and a tree before the vehicle came to a stop.
A witness on scene told officers Blake removed two children from the vehicle and walked them to a nearby home.
Police responded to the home and found both children with serious injuries, according to the report.
Blake, who police said smelled strongly of alcohol and was having difficulty standing, was taken back to the scene of the crash.
According to the report, Blake admitted to consuming alcohol prior to the crash.
The two children were taken to Conway Medical Center for treatment. Police said the children “displayed signs of great bodily injury.”
One child suffered a collapsed lung, while the other had a broken nose, a severe laceration to her face and severe head trauma, the report stated.
Blake was also taken to Conway Medical Center for treatment, and a search warrant was obtained for a blood draw, police said.
She was then taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and charged with felony DUI with great bodily injury.
Booking records show Blake was released from jail the same day of her arrest on $5,000 bond.
