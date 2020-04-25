One person dead in Horry County crash

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person is dead after a late night single vehicle crash in the Longs area.
The incident happened on S.C. Highway 905 near Irees Way around 10:30 Friday night.
According to Lance Corporal Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2012 Dodge Challenger was traveling northbound on S.C. Highway when the driver ran off the road and hit a tree.
The driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car.
The vehicle then caught on fire.
The Horry County coroner’s office hasn’t released the driver’s name at this time.
