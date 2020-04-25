Magnolia Mall in Florence reopens with safety precautions in place

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Magnolia Mall in Florence will reopen Saturday with precautions in place to protect shoppers.
Mall officials said the facility has been thoroughly cleaned and common area seating has been removed. The food court and play area also remain closed.
The mall will be operating with reduced hours, opening at 11 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. On Sundays, the facility will open at noon and close at 6 p.m.
Additional safety precautions include:
- Limiting the number of shoppers and limiting access to one entrance
- Implementing a temporary parental escort policy
- Offering sanitizing locations throughout the property
- The mall’s housekeeping partners are enhancing cleaning and disinfecting protocols, utilizing recommended disinfectant, PH7Q
- Requiring security and maintenance personnel wear masks and gloves.
- Placing floor decals as a visual representation of social distancing in our food court and at common area sales locations.
