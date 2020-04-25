Local girl keeps busy during quarantine with Facebook ‘TV show’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With extra time on her hands, plus a passion for performing, Leann Zacharias has found the perfect way to pass the time once she finishes her distance learning school work for the day.
Zacharias uploads quick “TV show” her parents help her manage each Friday evening.
The teaser for her first episode got thousands of views within days. That first episode, which was just posted Friday night, has racked up hundreds already.
Zacharias shows what it’s like to be an ordinary girl with some extraordinary skills during an unprecedented time.
But while the show is just for fun, she is using her platform to try to show off local businesses that have been impacted due to the pandemic.
In her first episode, she spoke to local company “Spice Gurl Distribution,” which typically sells spices to restaurants but has seen a drop in sales because of closures.
“I’m glad I have something to entertain them with and all of the people that don’t have many things to do,” Zacharias said.
Each episode can be found on her Facebook page with new ones uploaded on Fridays.
