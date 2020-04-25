Georgetown County deputies searching for missing man

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Georgetown County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 24-year-old man.
According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, David Kyon King was last seen by family members on Thursday, April 23. He reportedly left his home on Fuzzy Drive in Georgetown to go to the 51 Express store on Browns Ferry Road.
King is described as 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds. Deputies said he drives a white 2009 Chevrolet Impala with tinted windows.
If you have any information on King’s whereabouts, call the GCSO at 843-546-5102 and ask for the shift supervisor.
