FIRST ALERT: Spring-like weather continues this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Spring-like warmth is expected as we head throughout much of this weekend across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. Temperatures will warm into the low 70s for the Grand Strand and the low 80s for the Pee Dee with mostly sunny skies expected throughout most of today.
A few stray showers and storms are possible as we head towards tonight and into the overnight hours. Only about a 20-30% chance of rain is expected, with the heaviest of the rain likely staying further off to our northwest.
After tonight, the second half of our weekend continues to look quite pleasant as highs warm into the middle and upper 70s tomorrow. We’ll stay mainly quiet and dry heading into our next work week as sunny and calm conditions take hold until at least Wednesday.
Wednesday night through Thursday morning does bring us our next best chance for any shower or thunderstorm activity. As of now, the overnight hours appears to be the best chance of seeing those showers and storms.