19-year-old arrested, charged in death of missing Robeson County man

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A 19-year-old is facing a murder charge authorities said he killed a Robeson County man who was reported missing earlier this week.
Austin Ransom, 19, of Maxton was arrested on Friday and charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree arson and second-degree burglary.
Deputies said the charges are in relation to the death of 30-year-old Justin Hunt of Maxton.
Hunt was reported missing by his family on Wednesday. He was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday on St. Anna Road in Pembroke with a friend.
Deputies said the friend he was with was located around 10 p.m. after being involved in a crash, which occurred in the area of Highway 74 and Selma Road in Lumberton.
Ransom is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center and was given no bond on the murder charge and $2 million bond on the remaining charges.
Authorities said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.