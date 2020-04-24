‘We’re in this together’: Horry County teachers adjusting to virtual learning

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been a big adjustment for many teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic as educators have had to turn to virtual options to continue the curriculum.
For South Carolina teachers, these virtual classes will continue through May after the Gov. Henry McMaster closed school facilities for the remainder of the academic year.
In Horry County, some teachers say the biggest change has been losing face-to-face contact with students while supporting their learning in a structured classroom environment.
Jennifer Wells, an English Teacher at North Myrtle Beach High School, has been teaching in the school system for nearly 15 years and has grown to love the virtual support for helping her students.
“It was difficult at first,” said Wells. “But when my students call into the meetings, my face lights up.”
Wells sympathizes with parents trying to be both teacher and parent at home.
“We’re all experiencing the same thing you are,” Wells said. “Especially teachers that have kids themselves. Those teachers are trying to teach students through the computer while working with their own kids.”
Beth Hendrick, an ESOL teacher at Pee Dee Elementary, has two kids under the age of ten and she’s found the balance between working at home and devoting time to her family.
“We’re doing the best we can to provide support for parents and kids, while being good moms,” Hendrick said.
Both Wells and Hendrick are encouraging parents to continue making education a priority at home, and to ensure their child is ready for the next school year.
“We’re in this together,” Wells said. “Teachers, students and parents.”
