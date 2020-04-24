‘We’re all stuck in our home’: Surfside Beach entertainer holds front porch concert for neighbors

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One Surfside Beach resident wanted to get out on a Friday night and see his friends and he was able to do that without leaving his front yard.
TJ Walsh usually performs around Surfside Beach, but instead, he did it all in his front yard.
Walsh said that he just wanted to do something different and unique since many people have been inside their homes for the past month.
“We live here and we decided we wanted to do something because we’re all stuck in our homes right now, and we wanted to do something to kind of celebrate that we’re here in spring and give a little hope for the summertime, for the beach,” Walsh said.
Neighbors drove their golf carts over and parked in the front yard to listen to Walsh’s music.
“I said let’s just do this on the front porch and that way they can pull their golf carts, cars or bicycles up here in the front and we’ll just do something and have a little fun for a little bit,” Walsh said.
Everyone made sure to go by social distancing guidelines and made sure to stay six feet apart from one another.
A viewer who told WMBF News about the front porch concert said that it’s also Walsh’s 70th birthday and he just wanted people in Surfside Beach to have fun.
