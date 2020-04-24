Tidelands Health donating hand-sewn masks to facilities

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tidelands Health says it has donated more than 1,500 hand-sewn masks to nursing homes, assisted living centers and other agencies across the Grand Strand.
The health system also got help from volunteers in the effort. Tidelands said local residents offered to make the masks at no charge, and originally started with a goal of sewing 2,500 masks for health care workers in non-patient areas.
Tidelands says the volunteers actually made twice as many masks as originally intended.
The volunteers used materials donated by Accent Sewing, Horry County Schools, Coastal Carolina University, Ocean Lakes Family Campground and Surf Water Promotions to make the masks.
Tidelands says the new masks will go to 15 local agencies that work directly with patients at higher risk for becoming seriously ill from COVID-19.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to help our community,” said Monica Grey, associate vice president of transitional care at Tidelands Health. “We will all get through this challenging time by supporting each other.”
