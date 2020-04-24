Spokesperson: Gov. McMaster likely to extend state of emergency on Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina’s state of emergency could possibly be extended, according to the governor’s office.
A spokesperson for Gov. Henry McMaster explained that the governor can declare a state of emergency for 15 days.
The first one state of emergency was declared on March 13 and then he ordered a new one on April 12, which is expected to expire on Monday, April 27.
RELATED COVERAGE:
“Since the state of emergency allows for enhanced coordination and cooperation among state agencies and we know the coronavirus will still be impacting our state, it is likely that the governor will declare a new state of emergency on Monday,” Brian Symmes, a spokesperson for the governor’s office, explained.
This comes just days after McMaster ordered schools across the state to remain closed for the rest of the school year.
WMBF News will bring you updates on when the governor will make an announcement on a possible extension of the state of emergency on-air and online at wmbfnews.com
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.