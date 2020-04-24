S.C. toddler dies two days after crash that killed teen driver, injured three others

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - A toddler has died two days after a crash that also killed a teen driver and injured three other people.
18-month-old Dallas Jackson, of Lyman, was pronounced dead early Friday morning at Greenville Memorial Hospital, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said.
Kurshay Jackson, 18, of Moore, died at the scene of the crash.
Jackson was driving a 2007 Toyota with three children inside, a 9-year-old, an 8-year-old and 18-month-old Dallas Jackson, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The Toyota crossed the centerline of Chesnee Highway near Barnwell Road Wednesday and hit a 2013 BMW heading north.
The two other children in the Toyota and the driver of the BMW were hurt and taken to the hospital. Their names have not been released.
