Ocean Lakes Family Campground set to reopen May 1

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Ocean Lakes Family Campground announced on social media on Friday that it will plan to reopen on May 1.
“We are happy to be able to report some good news, albeit with some caveats,” the post read.
Ocean Lakes is situated within the unincorporated portions of Horry County, and not within the city limits of Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach.
“Therefore, our operations are governed by regulations set forth by the state of South Carolina and our Governor, Henry McMaster, as well as our local Horry County Council,” the post stated.
Campground officials noted the governor’s executive “Home or Work” order is set to expire April 27, while the county’s emergency ordinance is set to expire on April 30.
“We would caution everyone, however, that the situation with the Coronavirus Pandemic remains in flux, and things could change at any time,” the post stated. “Meetings are being held at both the state and local levels, and decisions could be made that may adversely affect our ability to re-open on May 1.”
Campground staff said if anything changes, “as soon as we know something, you will know.”
Those who have a reservation for a campsite or vacation rental unit starting May 1 or after, they can keep that reservation and still come to Ocean Lakes, the post reads. Those who would like to make a reservation on a campsite or in a vacation rental unit at any time starting May 1 or after, they will be allowed to do so.
When the campground re-opens on May 1, we expect everyone to continue to observe social distancing guidelines and proper personal hygiene,” the post reads. “Some of our facilities and amenities may not be open or may be operating under limited hours of operation or other restrictions.”
Due to the limited amenities, Ocean Lakes will continue to waive cancellation fees through May 31. The beach and beach accesses are open, but groups of more than three people will not be allowed to congregate, the post read.
“Please make every effort to assist us by following the rules and stopping the spread of this dangerous virus,” Ocean Lakes officials state.
