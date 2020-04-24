North Myrtle Beach restaurant turns dining room into pop-up market

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Myrtle Beach restaurant is providing an alternate option for folks who may be apprehensive to visit a big box grocery store during the current global health crisis.
Buoys on the Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach has turned their dining room into a pop-up market with all kinds of groceries.
There’s essential items like toilet paper, meats, fruits, snacks and even beverages. Plus, they’re still serving their full menu.
Buoys on the Boulevard is allowing one to two shoppers in at a time to limit person-to-person contact and sanitizing between visitors.
If they don’t have something you’re looking for, they’re doing their best to find it for you.
For one local couple, this is helping them to find what they need without the crowds.
“It’s really a nice change not to have to worry and not to have to worry about necessarily wearing your mask and gloves. You can just let them know you’re coming in so it’s really been a blessing and we appreciate that,” Bonny Kerwin said.
Not only is the restaurant helping the community with the pop-up market, they’re also donating meals to frontline workers.
Weldon Boyd, owner of Buoys on the Boulevard, said he’s basically using his retirement funds to run his business right now, and the money they’re making is going right back into helping the community.
“We take the funds from the pop-up market and that money actually goes toward feeding the medical professionals, nurses, doctors, EMT, all that stuff and we go and deliver meals," Boyd said. "So far, we have done like 220 meals and we’re trying to organize it now to where we can do the first responders and police, so we have a ways to go.”
When you come to the pop-up market, you’ll see a donations bucket where you can help the community.
Boyd also said it’s important to remember to shop local when you can.
