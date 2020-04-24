North Myrtle Beach mayor honored to be part of governor’s Accelerate S.C. task force

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach’s mayor provided new insight on the state’s efforts to get South Carolinians back to work.
North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley is on the governor’s Accelerate South Carolina task force. She said she’s honored to be a part of the group that will help determine what that new normal might look like across the state.
“We’ve got to make sure that the health and safety of our people and our workforce and businesses work together," said Hatley.
Hatley is a part of the North Myrtle Beach Economic Recovery Task Force at the city level, as well as the Accelerate South Carolina task force at the state level.
The Accelerate South Carolina task force is divided into four subgroups, and Hatley is part of the governance subcommittee, which will be making recommendations to the governor and his staff.
The task force held its first meeting on Thursday in Columbia, where leaders from several different industries addressed the current state of affairs.
Hatley said one thing that stuck out during the presentations was Horry County’s unemployment rate.
“We are the leading county in the state of South Carolina for unemployment," said Hatley. "It’s an economic crisis for Horry County.”
The mayor went on to mention that the city of North Myrtle Beach is projected to be $7 million in debt by the middle of May and that somehow that money will need to be made up. The city has already canceled all major projects to try to keep that number down as much as possible.
Along with economic issues, Hatley said she plans to bring up safety equipment and what’s being done to trace the virus as she meets with other subcommittee members.
“How that we monitor our area with the PPE (personal protective equipment) and tracing the coronavirus that type of thing," said Hatley. "Those are things that need to be in place through our state government.”
When it comes time to make recommendations to the governor, the mayor has one key issue in mind.
“It sends a mixed message when one beach is closed and one is open," said Hatley. "People don’t know where they can stay or can’t stay. They don’t know what they can do or can’t do. So, I’ve asked the governor that when the decisions are made, to make it a uniformity.”
WMBF News talked to Horry County Councilman Tyler Servant, who is also representing this area on the governance subcommittee as well.
He said one of his biggest concerns is making sure young, working families are represented in any decisions that are made.
