North Myrtle Beach Chamber making preparations to resume marketing efforts

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, Convention and Visitors Bureau is making preparations to resume marketing to consumers in light of the COVID-19 pandemic that has brought South Carolina’s tourism industry to a virtual standstill.
According to information from the chamber, there are “credible indications” that are positive for North Myrtle Beach that include:
- Beach destinations within driving distance are expected to be preferred to large cities or crowds
- Driving rather than flying will be preferred
- Small towns will be preferred, and hotspots will be avoided
- Communities that can demonstrate they are prepared for the safety of customers will be preferred
- Communities that managed the outbreak well will be preferred
North Myrtle Beach Chamber officials are now meeting with various business groups to gather stories and then begin marketing efforts.
“We need to hear about the steps you are taking to ensure the safety of your customers and employees. We will incorporate the information into our marketing strategies,” according to the chamber.
The chamber has already had virtual conference calls with members of the North Myrtle Beach accommodations and restaurant sectors on Thursday.
On April 28, officials will talk with members of the attractions sector, as well as again with restaurant officials. North Myrtle Beach’s efforts are similar to the ‘Accelerate Myrtle Beach’ initiative the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce announced in an effort to develop a plan for economic recovery in the wake of the pandemic.
Municipalities across the Grand Strand prohibited short-term rentals through the month of April in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, public beach access in North Myrtle Beach reopened following an executive order issued by Gov. Henry McMaster that closed them statewide.
McMaster rescinded that executive order and said public beach access could reopen along South Carolina if the individual mayors and councils approved.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.