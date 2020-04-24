North Carolina travel nurse treating COVID-19 patients in New York ICU

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A travel nurse from Cornelius is lending her help to the epicenter of the pandemic.
Johanna Green, who has spent the past two weeks in the ICU at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn, says her days can be tough.
She has yet to see someone in her ICU recover.
“Hoping that they get better and get to go home, but so far, I’ve been here two weeks and I haven’t gotten to discharge anyone," Green said.
Green says they have the personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing they need, but there’s no rhyme or reason to who this virus hits the hardest.
“I can’t find something to hone in, OK is it just diabetics, or obesity or asthmatics or the elderly, but it’s not," Green said. "It’s a combination of anybody.”
Green wants people to stay home and is fully supportive of extending the stay-at-home order in North Carolina.
“The virus is going to make the decision of when it’s safe to go back out and make sure that people stay healthy," Green said. "That’s the most important thing to me. Our children, our aunts our uncles the elderly that’s important.”
Green chooses to keep sight of who she is helping.
“I look at my patient as a person," she said. "I know they have something that is risky but I look at them as a human.”
WBTV’s Caroline Hicks asked Green what keeps her going everyday.
“My children,” she said. “And the hope that things are going to get better."
Green will be working in Brooklyn for six more weeks. She says she does not see that as daunting, but as a blessing.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.