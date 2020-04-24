New DHEC data shows 73% of South Carolinians have recovered from COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control released new information on the coronavirus recovery rate in South Carolina on Friday.
The agency said that based on new data from patients who have tested positive for the virus, it estimates that as of April 23, 73% of people have recovered from the illness. This means about 3,579 people in South Carolina have recovered.
DHEC outlined how they develop its recovery rate:
- Those who reported being hospitalized were deemed as “recovered” based upon having no reported adverse outcome reported as of > 32 days since their illness onset.
- Those who reported not being hospitalized were deemed as “recovered” based upon having no reported adverse outcome reported as of > 14 days since their illness onset.
- Those where hospitalization status was unknown were deemed as “recovered” based upon having no reported adverse outcome reported as of > 32 days since their illness onset.
On Friday, DHEC announced that the number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the agency started tracking it surpassed 5,000 cases. The total number of cases is at 5,070.
DHEC also reported eight additional deaths, bringing the total number to 157 in the state.
