Myrtle Beach Pelicans announce fundraiser for COVID-19 relief

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are looking to give back to those impacted by COVID-19.
The team announced Friday it is selling new T-shirts with the team’s Palmetto State logo, along with the message “Wash Your Palms.”
Proceeds from the shirts go toward the Waccamaw Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Fund, which helps those affected by COVID-19 in Horry and Georgetown counties.
The Pelicans are also donating a single game ticket to frontline workers for every shirt sold.
The shirts are $25, and the team says the deadline for orders is May 8 with an estimated delivery date of May 22.
Click here to order a shirt.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.