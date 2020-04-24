Myrtle Beach Pelicans announce fundraiser for COVID-19 relief

The Pelicans are selling these shirts for COVID-19 relief. (Source: Myrtle Beach Pelicans)
By WMBF News Staff | April 24, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT - Updated April 24 at 10:57 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are looking to give back to those impacted by COVID-19.

The team announced Friday it is selling new T-shirts with the team’s Palmetto State logo, along with the message “Wash Your Palms.”

Proceeds from the shirts go toward the Waccamaw Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Fund, which helps those affected by COVID-19 in Horry and Georgetown counties.

The Pelicans are also donating a single game ticket to frontline workers for every shirt sold.

The shirts are $25, and the team says the deadline for orders is May 8 with an estimated delivery date of May 22.

Click here to order a shirt.

