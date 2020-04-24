Myrtle Beach awarded federal grant for disaster recovery plan

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach says it’s been awarded a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration aimed at expanding disaster recovery efforts.
Officials say the $37,500 grant requires a match from the city, but will be used to enhance recovery efforts in the Myrtle Beach Emergency Preparedness Plan.
The city says the grant enables them to focus on plans centering on health and safety, as well as rescue and reconstruction. Officials also say the plan will help when requesting emergency funding from agencies such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
