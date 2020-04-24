‘May God bless them’: ‘Carolina Cares’ keeping families fed amidst pandemic

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – WMBF News has teamed up with The Salvation Army for an initiative called Carolina Cares, which has seen a remarkable outpouring of support and love from people in the community.
It’s aimed to help meet the needs of so many people across the community amid the coronavirus pandemic. The more than $50,000 raised so far helps keep the food drives going and the food pantry stocked at the Social Services office on 1415 2nd Ave., in Conway on Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Salvation Army volunteers handed out bags full of food to hundreds of cars that pulled up at the drive-thru food drive.
“We’ve got some frozen burgers in there, some eggs as well, and some fruit, potatoes and an onion. Ya’ll have a wonderful day,” said one volunteer.
“It means a lot, it means that people are really helping. It’s a blessing, it’s a blessing. Thank God,” said one mother.
The Salvation Army said the influx of families who need assistance has tripled the past few weeks and with its retail stores closed, they are relying solely on donations to continue to provide for their neighbors.
“It shows that there is good in people,” said Salvation Army Capt. Carl Melton. “I mean let’s face it, in life we see a lot of things that aren’t so good in people and this shows there is good. People can’t work, they can’t pay their bills, and it’s very difficult for people. We anticipate this need will go beyond this year for sure. There will be people that will be affected by COVID-19 well into next year.”
“May God bless them for what they’re doing,” said one woman.
“There’s a place where you can go and get some food,” another person added.
The goal is twofold. Melton said phase one is feeding people, especially with kids at home from school. Phase two is keep utilities on for families, so the organization is trying to build up monetary donations.
