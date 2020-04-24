Lakewood Camping Resort announces it will reopen on May 1

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Lakewood Camping Resort announced on social media it will reopen on May 1.
Gov. Henry McMaster’s “Home or Work” order is set to expire on April 27, and the local ordinance by Horry County that restricts reservations will also expire on April 30.
“If you have a reservation for May 1, 2020 or after, you can keep that reservation and head to the beach!” the campground said in its Facebook post.
Lakewood added that it is also accepting new reservations.
But Lakewood explained that this could change if state or local ordinances are extended before the May 1 opening.
The campground also warned that several facilities and amenities will not be open or will have limited restrictions. It also said that people at Lakewood Campground are asked to continue social distancing.
Lakewood said it will continue with more frequently disinfecting of all public areas, required pre-registration and carryout only at their food locations.
“During the coronavirus outbreak, we have taken every precaution to make vacationing at Lakewood Camping Resort as safe as possible. We can’t wait to serve you again with a campground that is clean and safe,” the Facebook post stated.
The campground said if visitors wish to cancel due to the lack of amenities in May, then they will waive the cancellation fee.
