Lake City’s ArtFields 2020 canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – The organizers of ArtFields 2020 announced the event has been canceled this year due to the continued health threat associated with COVID-19.
It was set to take place April 24 through May 2 in Lake City.
“We do not take lightly the impact of this decision,” information on the event’s website states. “So many individuals look forward to the event each year — some folks’ livelihoods even depend on it.”
Organizers are coordinating the launch of ArtFields competition artwork to be accessible on the event’s website starting April 24.
Next year’s ArtFields is currently scheduled for April 23 through May 1, 2021.
