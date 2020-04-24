$2K reward offered after more than a dozen guns stolen from wildlife refuge in Mullins

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating the theft of firearms from a wildlife refuge in Mullins.
Frank Oliver, the owner of Fork Retch Wildlife Refuge, said 19 guns were stolen from the facility’s education center.
Oliver said he believes the guns were stolen within the last week.
“The thieves targeted the guns used for children’s hunts and summer camps as well as display items that friends and supporters donated over many years,” the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.
The stolen firearms include shotguns, rifles and revolvers.
Authorities said some are “unusual” models, such as the 1853 Enfield .53 caliber black powder muzzleloader and Henry Arms gold trigger .22 caliber lever-action.
According to the sheriff’s office, a $2,000 reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible.
If you have any information, contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 423-8274 or Wildlife Action at (843) 464-0635 or wlaceo@wildlifeaction.com.
