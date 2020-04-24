Homicide investigation underway after body found in burned home in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found in a burned home in the Maxton community of Robeson County Thursday night.
According to information from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to 187 Ardell Road in Maxton shortly after 7 p.m. after the body had been found.
The body was sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to identify the person and determine a cause of death.
RCSO investigators are investigating the case as a homicide. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Robeson County Emergency Management assisted with the investigation.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.
