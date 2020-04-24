Florence clinic provides free healthcare to those who have lost their jobs, insurance due to COVID-19

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Since 1994, Mercy Medical Free Clinic has provided free healthcare to those in Florence County who are under a certain income threshold or are uninsured.
Now they are offering the Mercy Medicine Interim Healthcare program to help people who recently lost their jobs or health insurance due to COVID-19.
Executive Director Wayne Jackson said that they saw people of all economic situations were being affected financially by the crisis and they wanted to provide a way to help.
The interim care program is providing medical and dental care free of charge until the patients can get back to work.
“We realize they could have been making a good income, $30, $40, $50,000 a year one day and then the next day due to COVID they are unemployed and thus they may not have health insurance either, so we made the decision that we are going to be their healthcare and dental care provider,” Jackson said.
The clinic usually provides healthcare to people who are 200% under the federal poverty threshold, but you can apply for the interim care program regardless of economic status.
Jackson said to call Mercy Medicine to apply and they will ask you to provide some information on your financial or employment situation and then they will set up an appointment.
“We will process that application and let you know if you qualify or not and hopefully you do if you have that need and we will call you in and get you set up for your first appointment,” Jackson said.
Jackson said another goal of the program is to keep people who are a greater risk for COVID-19 out of emergency rooms by providing primary care.
“Keep them up with treatment of those conditions and also through preventive care and education and free medications that we give folks. The goal being to be able to keep them healthy enough to withstand exposure to the virus and secondarily keep them out of the emergency departments,” Jackson said.
Mercy Medicine is a non-profit that runs completely off of grants and donations.
CLICK HERE If you are interested in donating to Mercy Medicine or you can bring a check to their location on 500 South Coit Street.
To apply for the interim care program, you can call the office number at 843-667-9947.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.