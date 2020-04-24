FIRST ALERT: Warm today before possible storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – After a few stray, light rain showers this morning, we’ll continue to see improvements to the forecast throughout the rest of today. As we dry things out, skies will clear out gradually. This will give way to sunshine before today is all said and done with. Today will also be unseasonably warm with temperatures steadily climbing into the low 80s for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.