FIRST ALERT: Warm today before possible storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – After a few stray, light rain showers this morning, we’ll continue to see improvements to the forecast throughout the rest of today. As we dry things out, skies will clear out gradually. This will give way to sunshine before today is all said and done with. Today will also be unseasonably warm with temperatures steadily climbing into the low 80s for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Tomorrow we could see another round of showers and storms, but right now it doesn’t appear to be a total wash out. Expect a few isolated showers and storms with soaking rain and gusty winds. A few of these storms could be on the strong side, so we’ll continue to monitor the threat for any severe weather as we head into the weekend.
Temperatures will remain seasonable for both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the middle 70s. By Sunday, high pressure will begin to settle in bringing with it sunny skies and calm, quiet weather into the start of next week.