FIRST ALERT: Spring warmth, slim rain chances through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A much-needed break from the showers and storms arrives over the weekend.
Plenty of Spring-warmth this weekend as we climb well into the 70s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Can’t completely rule out an isolated shower Saturday but most of the weekend rain chances remain well to our north. Another isolated shower or storm may arrive overnight Saturday, mainly for areas west of I-95.
Our break from the rain continues into early next week with mostly sunny skies and 70s both Monday and Tuesday. Our next storm system doesn’t arrive until late on Wednesday. The severe weather threat looks low with our next round of storms. The heaviest rain will likely arrive after sunset Wednesday and quickly clear out Thursday morning.
