DHEC: Number of coronavirus cases in S.C. surpasses 5,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control released new coronavirus numbers on Friday.
The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in South Carolina has surpassed 5,000 after the agency announced another 168 new cases in the state.
The total number of cases is now at 5,070, with 198 of those in Horry County.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Aiken (1), Abbeville (1), Allendale (1), Anderson (3), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (10), Charleston (5), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (12), Colleton (1), Darlington (8), Dillon (6), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (34), Georgetown (1), Greenville (8), Greenwood (1), Horry (2), Jasper (2), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), Lee (3), Lexington (8), Marion (2), Marlboro (2), Newberry (1) Orangeburg (1), Richland (29), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (3), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (5), York (2)
DHEC is also reporting eight new deaths in South Carolina, bringing the total to 157 coronavirus-related deaths.
The deaths occurred in six elderly patients Aiken, Beaufort, Charleston, Dorchester, Greenville and Kershaw counties, and two middle-aged patients from Greenville and Lexington counties.
There have been 12 deaths in Horry County and seven in Florence County.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
