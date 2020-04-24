Conway firefighters use home flooded by Hurricane Florence for training

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A home that was flooded by Hurricane Florence, became the site for some important training for Conway firefighters.
The home on Sherwood Drive is one of several homes that was flooded, bought by the city and is scheduled for demolition.
Before it gets demolished, though, firefighters are using it as a chance to learn new skills or sharpen skills they learned before.
Training in a real house is invaluable, according to Fire Chief Le Hendrick.
“When we do the training in the training centers, we can simulate all day long, but actually being able to do it in a real house is a whole different element.” Hendrick said.
Many flooded homes are too dangerous to go inside, because of mold and asbestos, but Hendrick said the home on Sherwood Drive stayed in relatively good shape, which made for a perfect training site.
“We’ve talked about it for years, and we’ve talked about some of these evolutions, but to be able to see it in real life has really opened their eyes, and it’s something I think we’re going to try to focus on training more on in the future,” Hendrick said.
