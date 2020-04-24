Committee drafts proposal to reopen beach access for Myrtle Beach City Council to consider

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach’s beach advisory committee approved a proposal for reopening public beach access throughout the community.
During Friday’s teleconference meeting, the members of the committee drafted a proposal that called for beach access to reopen on Friday, May 1.
Within that proposal are several regulations. They state that:
- City residents with parking stickers can park in all beach access parking lots within the city limits of Myrtle Beach
- Paid parking, or those without city parking stickers, would only be allowed in beach access parking lots south of 30th Avenue
- Only residents with city stickers would be allowed in parking areas from 31st Avenue North to 80th Avenue. That can be monitored and eased
- City staff and police would maintain strict enforcement of social distancing ordinances, as defined by Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order. There will be a fine or penalty for violations
- Increase the amount of beach patrol and police officers to enforce all beach ordinances current and past, as well as social distancing
- Have a dedicated officer on the beach daily, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. between 64th and 70th avenues, which have been hot spots for large groups of people
- Be in a double red flag until May 15, which means no swimming is allowed beyond waist deep. Surfing and paddleboarding would be allowed in designated areas
- Committee would meet again May 15 to see if changes needs to be made
The full proposal will now move on to the Myrtle Beach City Council for consideration. The council is set to meet on Tuesday, April 29.
On April 20, McMaster announced that he would allow public beach accesses to reopen across South Carolina after ordering them closed earlier this month in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
McMaster’s directive stated that reopening public beach accesses would be at the discretion of city leaders and councils.
Hours after the announcement, Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen issued an executive order that would keep public beach accesses closed in order to give the city council time to call a meeting and discuss with Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock the next steps and what kind of restrictions they want to put in place.
Pedersen said during Friday’s beach advisory committee meeting that city council would also be discussing the emergency order that prohibits short-term rentals like hotels, motels and campgrounds from taking new reservations through the month of April.
The order is set to expire on April 30, and city leaders on Tuesday will discuss whether to let it expire or extend it.
