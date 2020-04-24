CCU’s graduating class faces unprecedented job market, uncertain economy

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - College graduation calls for celebration.
However, for some Coastal Carolina University seniors, they’re stressed about graduating into a tough economy.
“Like first come first serve basis, I’m probably going to take the first offer I get, whether that comes some time next month or next year in October,” CCU senior Pat Reese said.
Reese will graduate from CCU in just a few days this May. Like other seniors, he won’t walk across the stage then. Graduation will be held virtually.
For Reese, that’s not why he’s stressed out. He said he’s worried about finding a job in the midst of not just a pandemic, but one of the most uncertain economic times in over a decade.
“With my degree I’m pursing a law enforcement career. One of the agencies I’ve been talking to has completely postponed until further notice. One was in New York, they got back to me and said it was all the way in October,” Reese said.
CCU senior Jordan King will graduate with a degree in business management. She said she wants to go into project management once she gets her diploma.
However, right now she said it still feels weird having senior year end so abruptly.
“Okay come May 9, I’m still gonna wake up and put my cap and gown on, but it’s not gonna be like that. You take your exams and then get your degree in the mail. It’s weird to wrap your brain around,” King said.
She said she’s still looking for a job, and it’s difficult to compete for a position with only phone interviews.
“Am I really going to be able to survive after this, after graduation and make a life for myself and find a good job?” King said.
Still, she said others have it worse.
“Teachers and stuff, where is their future gonna be? It stresses me out to think about other people and how they are gonna get by too,” King said.
Still, both upcoming graduates said they’re hopeful and are just going to keep applying for jobs.
“It’s definitely not a good time to be picky when choosing a job, but in the same sense, don’t settle for something you aren’t going to enjoy. It’s been kind of tough but I feel like if there’s any class that can adapt to this, it’s the class of 2020," Reese said.
CCU will post their upcoming commencement on their social media pages on May 8 at 6 p.m.
