‘Accelerate Myrtle Beach’ task force working on reopening plan that fits Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As national and state leaders work on a plan to reopen the country’s economy, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is working on a plan specifically for the Grand Strand.
It is still unclear how long businesses might have to remain closed, however, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is wasting no time putting together a plan that will help give these business owners clarity and guidance as they adapt to a new normal.
“It does not do any good to use a national guideline if it is too broad and does not apply to the Myrtle Beach economy,” said Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce CEO Karen Riordan.
Riordan said the Accelerate Myrtle Beach task force was put together several weeks before Gov. Henry McMaster assembled his statewide Accelerate S.C. task force.
Their primary focus is laying out a plan for a wide variety of businesses based here in Grand Strand such as restaurants, hotels and amusement attractions that will help keep visitors and employees safe and healthy.
“You can’t have more people come to your retail store or golf course if visitors are not here and visitors will not be here until lodging is reopened,” said Riordan.
Businesses, like restaurants, have been able to stay open to an extent, offering curbside and delivery options. But hotels and some nonessential businesses have been closed for weeks.
Accelerate Myrtle Beach is made up of a diverse group of business owners using national resources and modes to compile a plan that best fits the Myrtle Beach economy and hope to have a plan together in the coming weeks.
“I think the number one thing the business community wants is clarity, they would like to understand how they will recover,” said Riordan.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is also on this task force to shed light on enforcement policy.
Riordan said it will be a few more days before any plan is presented to city leaders.
The task force has been meeting virtually nearly every day this week hopes to present those plans not only to Myrtle Beach City leaders but the town of Surfside Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Horry County leaders.
