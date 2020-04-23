Unemployment claims decrease across S.C., nearly 8,000 new claims filed in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Nearly 8,000 people in Horry County filed for unemployment benefits in the week ending April 18, the second highest number of claims in the state, according to statistics released Thursday.
Information from the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce states the initial claims for that week statewide were 73,116, a decrease of 14,570 initial claims the week prior.
Officials said this is the first decrease recorded in initial claims since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.
Greenville County had approximately 8,894 new claims, followed by Horry County with 7,867 and Charleston County with 6,134.
According to SCDEW, the agency has paid more than $351 million in a combination of state UI benefits and the CARES Act $600 contribution.
Over the last five weeks, these payments were made in support of the 341,730 initial claims received, the agency said.
More than 4.4 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week across the United States.
Roughly 26 million Americans have now filed for jobless aid in the five weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began.
